M3GAN 2 gets a promising update ahead of January 2025 release

Good news for all fans of the dancing AI killer doll as the M3GAN sequel is on track to hit cinemas on its scheduled release date.

Aptly titled M3GAN 2.0, the follow-up to the 2023 Blumhouse horror is currently set to debut on January 17, 2025.



"M3GAN 2 is underway," Blumhouse Vice President of Feature Film Development Ryan Turek told Collider. "We haven't started shooting or anything like that. We're aiming towards that January release date that was set."



Universal

Related: M3GAN lands near-100% Rotten Tomatoes score with strong first reviews

Alas, it'll be over a year before audiences witness the impeccably dressed, hyper-loyal doll do whatever it takes to be reunited with her owner Cady (Violet McGraw) following the events of the first film, but it seems that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes haven't impacted the release of the sequel, which was announced just two weeks after M3GAN's debut in January 2023.

The second movie in the saga will see McGraw returning as Cady and Girls' Allison Williams as Cady's aunt Gemma, the roboticist who brings M3GAN to life in the first film.

Universal

Related: M3GAN director didn't want viral dancing scene in the trailer

Williams, whose chilling turn in Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning Get Out received critical acclaim, was also an executive producer on the first M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper.

In a chat with Digital Spy, the actress explained what it felt like to have a producer credit, saying it was "such a pleasure" to be officially involved in the making of the movie from the get-go.

"I absolutely loved it. I feel like it will be hard for me now to be in a movie where I'm not also producing because I just love all the details. I find it all fascinating and wonderful."

M3GAN 2.0 will be released in cinemas on January 17, 2025.



You Might Also Like