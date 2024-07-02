Lupita Nyong'o responds to A Quiet Place: Day One's surprise storyline

A Quiet Place: Day One major spoilers follow.

A Quiet Place: Day One star Lupita Nyong'o has responded to the movie's surprise storyline for her character.

The prequel film, which focuses on the original alien invasion in the A Quiet Place franchise, centres on the Oscar-winner's character Samira – with it revealed unexpectedly early on that she has terminal cancer.

Speaking to People, Nyong'o admitted it was "scary to have to go there" as her character "is really facing their mortality, even before this apocalypse takes place, and whose life is slipping between her fingers."

The star added that it was a "daunting" task both "psychologically and emotionally".

At the end of the movie, Sam allows the monsters to find her by playing music, the star explaining that she "loved that she was given agency up until the end, that she went out on her own terms".

"I think that it was a very risky story that [writer-director] Michael Sarnoski chose to tell," she continued. "And it just shows again, even when life is slipping there is still more life to live, until there's not."

Nyong'o also revealed that playing a character with cancer was especially emotional for her after losing friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman to the disease four years ago, which "shook" her to her "core".

"I definitely was thinking about that a lot," she explained. "What I came to realize is that it's really important to be reminded of our mortality, because then we live life just a little more intentionally.

"When we think we have all the time in the world, we can really take people for granted and experiences for granted."

A Quiet Place: Day One is out now in cinemas.





