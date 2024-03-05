Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal's new movie gets stunning first trailer

Universal

DreamWorks has released the first trailer for The Wild Robot, a new animated film starring Pedro Pascal, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Kit Connor, Ving Rhames and Matt Berry.

The clip focuses on a cover of 'What a Wonderful World' that sounds like it's been sung by automatons, and the stunning visuals, which use a similar painterly style to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

We see some animals wake up a robot that has crash-landed on Earth, and as the trailer goes on, the robot rounds up more cute critters as they brave all sorts of dangerous environments, brought to life with vibrant, dynamic colours and gorgeous wide shots.

Nyong'o plays the titular robot, Roz, while Connor is a gosling named Brightbill whom Roz becomes the adoptive parent of. Pascal, O'Hara, and Nighy play a fox, an opossum, and a goose, respectively, while Hsu plays another fox.

The film has been directed by Chris Sanders, the man behind Lilo & Stitch (and is also the voice of Stitch), the 2020 remake of The Call of the Wild, and How to Train Your Dragon.

Dean DeBlois, who co-directed Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon with Sanders, and went on to direct the second and third ones by himself, is set to helm a live-action version of Dragon.

A lot of the main characters have been recast for the film, but it was recently announced that Gerard Butler would actually be returning to play Stoick the Vast, Hiccup's father and chief of the Viking tribe.

The Wild Robot does not currently have a release date for the big screen in the UK but will open on September 20 in the US.





