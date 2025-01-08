Louis Theroux 'making new Netflix celebrity show'

Louis Theroux is to create a new show for Netflix credit:Bang Showbiz

The 54-year-old investigative journalist has decided to call it quits - for now - on his 'Interviews' series for the BBC, where he grilled the likes of rapper Stormzy and actress Dame Judi Dench, but his production company Mindhouse is said to have turned to the streaming service to make a new star-studded show.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Louis is very much seen as a BBC star, having launched his career there in 1998 when he was an unknown.

“And his two interview series in 2022 and 2023 were very much seen by execs as him doing what he does best.

“But now it seems he won’t be going back to the format, potentially for years.”

The star - whose recent project 'Boy Bands Forever', which explored boy band mania during the 90s and 00s, aired on BBC Two last autumn - is no stranger to working with streamers.

Louis - who will release the follow-up, 'Girl Bands Forever', later in 2025 - created a documentary about the Lockerbie disaster for Sky in 2023, and also 'Tell Them You Love Me' in 2024, which details Anna Stubblefield's sexual abuse case against Derrick Johnson.

The latter was released by Netflix in the U.S. as it failed to find a distributor.

The Singapore-born star previously admitted he struggled to get 'Tell Them You Love Me' made.

Despite its soar up the streamer’s most-watched chart, Louis told The Sun: “It was a struggle to get the film commissioned.

“At its heart is a mystery - whether two people were in a Romeo and Juliet love story or whether it is a horrific crime.

“I think its success speaks to how powerful and emotionally complex the story is. You never quite know where it will go next.

“It was nearly 10 years ago that I first came across this story ...

“It shows films you might think are risky or troubling or 'difficult' can also be compelling and reach a big audience.”