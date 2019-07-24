Line of Duty season 6: What you need to know

From Good Housekeeping

Contains spoilers for Line of Duty season five.

Line of Duty season five ended on a spectacular note, as it was revealed AC-12 have been barking up the wrong tree by chasing one person known as ‘H’. Gill Biggleloe was unmasked as being corrupt, Ted Hastings was proven innocent – for now – and it was explained that one more corrupt police member remains at large.

With a sixth season officially commissioned by the BBC, here’s what we know so far about what’s coming next...

Line of Duty season 6: When’s it on TV?

Fans of the show have got a little while to wait before AC-12 are back on our screens. The show has traditionally aired on a two-year cycle, so it’s looking likely that spring 2021 is when it will be back next.



But will it be the last we see of Jed Mercurio's drama?





This is something we’re not quite sure of at the moment as the BBC has only officially commissioned season six, however given the show’s popularity it could certainly go on for longer.

Adrian Dunbar, who plays Hastings, told Good Morning Britian: "We'll have to wait and see. The standard of the writing is so high, you know. If Jed keeps doing it, we could go on forever."

Line of Duty season 6: Who’s in it?

We’ll see Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston return as the show’s regulars, Hastings, Fleming and Arnott, of course.

Given the huge impact her character made towards the end of season five, it’s possible we’ll see Anna Maxwell Martin return as Patricia Carmichael.

