Laura Anderson reveals the timeline of her new romance

Laura Anderson started dating her new boyfriend three years after he first messaged her.

The reality TV star - who made her relationship with Clark Robertson Instagram official last month - has revealed that he actually messaged her three years ago but Laura didn't respond until earlier this year.

She told The Sun newspaper: "It’s not very romantic, he messaged me online and I saw it about three years later and replied and here we are."

The 'Love Island' star was dating Clark for a number of months before they decided to make their romance Instagram official.

She said: “I didn’t make it public for a little bit, but we’ve been together for a little bit. It’s nice, it’s chilled, no drama, just simple. A good Scottish boy, I can’t complain."

The 35-year-old star suggested that Clark is different to guys she's previously dated, and Laura feels they could have a long-term future together.

She gushed: “He’s kind and patient and normal and beautiful and he makes me laugh.”

Asked if marriage is a possibility for the future, Laura replied: “It’s going beautifully well.”

Meanwhile, Laura previously slammed Gary Lucy, her ex-partner, on social media, accusing him of not seeing their daughter in almost six months.

Laura - who has Bonnie, 14 months, with Gary - claimed in June that he hadn't been to see her since the start of 2024.

Reacting to a troll who asked if the little one ever sees her dad, Laura replied on Instagram: “Do you mean has her daddy seen her….No he hasn’t since 2nd January if you would like to direct those questions to him as I have no control over the actions of others x. (sic)"