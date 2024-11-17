The Last Dance review – the Chinese funeral home comedy you’ve been waiting for
A Hong Kong wedding planner whose business was scuppered by Covid, Dominic (Dayo Wong) finds a new career in the funeral business. It turns out that he has a flair for the death industry, but there’s just one problem: he needs to win over Master Man (Michael Hui), a cantankerous and conservative Taoist priest.
This likable Cantonese-language comedy drama starts out as an odd couple story but evolves into something more complex and satisfying: a film about tradition, gender roles and family tensions, with Master Man’s straight-talking paramedic daughter Yuet (Michelle Wai, impressive) increasingly taking a central role in the story. It’s worth watching, for the strong performances across the board and for the sensitively handled insights into Taoist death rituals.
In UK and Irish cinemas