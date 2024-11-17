The Last Dance review – the Chinese funeral home comedy you’ve been waiting for

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Indigenous protesters sink giant cut outs of G20 leaders to demand action on climate change:: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil :: November 16, 2024Holding banners reading 'We are the answer', the protesters urged the leaders of the world's biggest economies to listen to them in order to find a way to fight the warming of the planet and cut CO2 emissions.The demonstrators have also been demanding the legal demarcation of indigenous land in Brazil.The G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday next week comes as the United Nations COP29 climate talks enter their second week, with negotiators debating a new goal for how much money richer nations will cough up to confront climate change. U.N. officials and other delegates in Baku have expressed hopes that a strong message from the G20 leaders could help provide political momentum for a COP29 deal on climate finance.However, four diplomats involved in the talks in Rio said they were at a familiar impasse: developed nations want some of the wealthier developing countries to contribute financing to tackle global warming, but the developing world says it is up to the world's wealthiest nations to foot the bill. Reaching a global accord may only get tougher with the return to power of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, who is reportedly preparing to again pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord and who has just picked an oil industry CEO to be the new energy secretary.Several protests are planned ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil, where troops have been deployed together with armored vehicles and naval ships to reinforce security.