Lassie: A New Adventure review – like Crufts with a bit of plot tacked on

Normally, the rudimentary dubbing of this German production into English would be a major stumbling block. However the performances are already so abysmal that the fact that no effort has been made to match voices to lip movements has little overall impact on the lamentable quality of the movie. In this latest outing for the resourceful collie (in this case dealing with a spate of thefts of pedigree woofers), the four-legged cast act circles around the humans. Even so, the appeal of the film, which feels like the Crufts canine agility competition with a bit of plot tacked on, will probably be limited to very young kids and fans of synthetically pretty alpine scenery.

In UK and Irish cinemas now