Lady Gaga's pop persona helped create Joker character

BANG Showbiz
·2 min read
Lady Gaga has opened up about creating her role in the new Joker movie credit:Bang Showbiz
Lady Gaga used her experience of reinventing herself within the music industry to create her role in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.

The singer plays Lee- aka Harley Quinn - in the new movie opposite Joaquin Phoenix as Batman's nemesis the Joker and she's revealed creating characters in her music helped her when it came to pulling together ideas for her latest onscreen role.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Gaga explained: "I think that for me, this idea of dual identities was always something that was a part of my music-making.

"I was always creating characters in my music, and when I made Lee for Joker, she just really had this profound effect on me.

"The film had so much music in it, so much music that I love, and I was able to discover the character through the story, through the music that we did live every day as well as dance and the costumes and the make-up."

The pop star went on to explain the character of Lee didn't "leave" her after the cameras stopped rolling - so that's why she was inspired to record a companion album to the film called 'Harlequin'.

She added: "So I kind of had this deep experience with the character and she just didn’t really leave me creatively, and I decided I wanted to make a whole album inspired by her ... "

It comes after Gaga revealed she used her experience with "mania and chaos inside" to inform her performance of the comic book character.

She told the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: "Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture.

"I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside — for me, it creates a quietness.

"Sometimes women are labeled as these overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed we are erratic or unhinged. But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you…quiet?

"I would say that I worked from a sense-memory perspective: What does it feel like to walk through the world and be … braced, in an intense way? And what happens when you cover up all of the complexities beneath the surface?"

'Joker: Folie a Deux' hits cinemas on October 4 and 'Harlequin' lands on Friday (27.09.24).

