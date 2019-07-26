Kumail Nanjiani tweets apparent dig at former 'Silicon Valley' co-star T.J. Miller: 'I'll miss almost everyone involved'

(L-R) T. J. Miller and Kumail Nanjiani attend the "Silicon Valley" screening and panel at The Writer's Guild at Writer's Guild Theater on May 3, 2015. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

HBO is calling time on Silicon Valley, which will kick off its sixth and final season in October. Kumail Nanjiani, one of the show’s lead actors, is saying goodbye with one last parting shot seemingly aimed at an unpleasant colleague.

In a tweet sharing a trailer for the upcoming final season, the Big Sick star joked that he’d “miss almost everyone involved” — prompting his Twitter followers and fans of the show to freak out.

Farewell to the best job I've ever had. I'll miss almost everyone involved. https://t.co/ofwQRSUTg3 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 24, 2019

While the Pakistani-American comedian and Oscar-nominated screenwriter didn’t call anyone out by name, and may indeed have just been making a harmless joke, speculation is strong that his tweet was a burn intended for former co-star T.J. Miller.

Read more: TJ Miller arrested

Miller, who won a 2015 Critics’ Choice Award for playing Erlich Bachman on the show, left after his fourth season. In May 2017, HBO announced that the comedian would not return for its fifth season.

(L-R) Actors Martin Starr, Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods and T. J. Miller arrive for the premiere of HBO's "Silicon Valley" 2nd Season. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images) More

More than a year later, in July 2018, an actress who recurred on Silicon Valley, Alice Wetterlund, called Miller a “bully and petulant brat” and accused him of acting inappropriately on the set, adding that his male co-stars were “complicit.”

HBO responded with a statement acknowledging that network heads were “disappointed” by Wetterlund’s experience and vowed to foster a more “welcoming and congenial environment.”

Alice Wetterlund arrives at the LA Premiere For Season 2 Of "The Silicon Valley". (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) More

It was far from the only controversy involving Miller, who was also the subject of a 2017 Daily Beast article in which a college girlfriend accused him of being violent during a sexual encounter back in 2001, a charge he has denied.

Miller, who has also starred in Deadpool and Ready Player One, was arrested in December 2016 for allegedly assaulting an Uber driver — a case he subsequently settled — and again in April 2018 for making a fake bomb threat against a fellow Amtrak passenger.

Given Miller’s rather checkered past, he’s now the prime suspect of being the target of Nanjiani’s tweet, which was liked by fellow comedic actor Seth Rogen.





ie not Bachman... — Bubble Boy (@lazygetter) July 24, 2019

The shade and the honesty. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) July 25, 2019

Lmao “almost” the TJ shade is real and understandable — Chris Bell (@topher057) July 25, 2019

TJ Miller must have been very popular on the Silicon Valley set. — No One Would Riot For Less (@woke_ridge_boys) July 25, 2019

Miller did get some support. One commenter called Nanjiani “catty” for making the apparent dig, while quite a few fans claimed that the show went downhill after Miller left.

By Erin Donnelly, Yahoo TV