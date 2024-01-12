Kevin Hart's Netflix movie Lift lands low Rotten Tomatoes rating

Netflix

Lift has received a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score as it premieres on Netflix.

The comedy action movie sees Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as exes Cyrus and Abby, who team up attempting to steal $100 million in gold being transported on a 777 passenger flight.

No Time to Die's Billy Magnussen, Sam Worthington, and Money Heist's Úrsula Corberó also star.

At the time of writing, Lift has a score of 33% based on 12 reviews, with critics not particularly impressed by the film.

Here is what the reviews have been saying:

"The film consists of luxurious locations like Tuscany and Venice and elaborate set pieces including a speedboat chase in the opening scene, but they are not infused with any sense of suspense or danger."



"There's plenty to keep many viewers watching for its 1 hour, 44-minute runtime. But given the bare characterisation for everyone and the total lack of chemistry between Hart and Mbatha-Raw (despite her best efforts), not enough to elevate Lift above its many forgotten peers."

"Lift is dragged down by a general half-heartedness. It goes beyond the actors and into the heists themselves: Fist fights on a plane and high-speed boat chases shouldn’t be this dull or by-the-numbers. Even the attempts at physical comedy fall flat."

"Practically every scene is a cliché, every line of dialogue an echo of a better one you've already heard in a better film. The streaming equivalent of a popcorn movie certainly has its appeal, but low-effort projects like this seem to have their shortcomings magnified when watched at home rather than in a theater."



"It doesn't work as a comedy, it doesn't work as an action film, and its claim to the heist movie subgenre is tenuous at best. We're neither compelled nor entertained as we just watch the scenes play out knowing fully well that everything will turn out okay and there will be no major curveballs thrown along the way.

"If that works for you, then just fasten your seatbelt and go."



Lift is now available to stream on Netflix.

