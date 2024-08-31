Kerry Washington’s Netflix movie confirms release date with first trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Scandal star Kerry Washington’s new movie The Six Triple Eight, confirming a release date.

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the new movie tells the true story of the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of colour to serve overseas in WWII.

The streamer has confirmed that the movie will hit the streaming service later this year on December 20 after receiving a release in select UK cinemas from December 6.

Per the synopsis, The Six Triple Eight follows the story of the Women’s Army Corps unit who, "despite facing racism and sexism along with gruelling working conditions, were committed to serving their country with honour and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers."

As the trailer shows, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion were tasked with sorting through a three-year backlog of undelivered mail in order to deliver it to American soldiers far from home, a mission they ultimately achieved in less than 90 days.

"A lot of people do not want us to succeed," Washington's Captain Charity Adams says in the trailer. "We have the most to prove."

Washington stars as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. She is joined on the cast by Oprah Winfrey and Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Susan Sarandon and Sam Waterston.

Perry serves as producer alongside Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa, while Peter Guber and Washington will executive produce the project.

