Kaleb Cooper narrowly avoided death at hands of 'poisonous fur-flinging' tarantula

Kaleb Cooper narrowly avoided death when a "poisonous fur-flinging" tarantula escaped in his own home.

The 'Clarkson's Farm' star had a nightmare about one of the terrifying nocturnal predators moving around his house.

But it turned out to be a real-life experience - because his mum's pet Chilean rose tarantula, which can blind a person by throwing fur into their eyes, had gone missing.

In his new book, 'It's A Farming Thing', Kaleb writes that he once said to his mother: "I had a funny dream last night, that you told me the tarantula had escaped," and she said: "No, Kaleb, it has; I can't find it anywhere."

Kaleb bolted into the living room and hid on the sofa upon hearing about the escaped tarantula, but that wasn't an ideal place to take cover.

His mother's spider was eventually found underneath the settee.

He wrote: "I've already survived a poisonous fur-flinging tarantula and a man-eating reptile with coils or death..."

It's not farmhand Kaleb's only dangerous animal encounter, as he was once whacked in the private parts by a mischievous goose.

He wrote: "I've never forgiven the goose that attacked my, um, delicate parts and almost ended my family line."

Kaleb is taking on another rival this week.

He has accompanied boss Jeremy Clarkson to Westminster, along with thousands of farmers, to protest the government's upcoming changes to how agricultural property is taxed.

Celebrities including legendary composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch are also in attendance.

Jeremy has demanded the Labour Party "back down" for fear of the so-called "tractor tax" - a proposed 20 per cent tax increase on inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million - being "the end" for farmers.

He told Sky News: "Please, back down."

Quizzed on how bad the policy could be for farmers, he said: "It's the end."