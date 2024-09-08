Justin H Min lands first movie role since Umbrella Academy ending

The Umbrella Academy's Justin H Min has landed his first role since the show ended.

The actor, who played Ben Hargreeves on the hit Netflix show, has been cast in American Pie star Jason Biggs' directorial debut Getaway (via Deadline).

Biggs will also star in the upcoming film alongside Min, while other cast members include Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0), Arturo Castro (Broad City) and Anna Konkle (PEN15).

Getaway is set to follow Biggs' character Kevin Stanwell, an actor who is famous for being the face of erectile dysfunction ads.

Kevin tries to salvage his relationship with wife Suzie (Rath) by planning a romantic trip away to the Adirondacks. He also hires his actor friend Ernie (Castro) to fake a home invasion so he can swoop in and save the day like a hero. When things don't go according to plan, Kevin accidentally embroils himself and Suzie in a murder investigation.

Getaway, which is currently in production in Canada, is written by Jamie Napoli and Joshua Paul Johnson.

Brad Krevoy, Charles Cohen, Jimmy Philémond-Montout and David Anselmo are producing, while Amy Krell is on board as an executive producer.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be making my directorial debut with the genre-bending Getaway, in partnership with Brad Krevoy and MPCA, Charles Cohen, and an incredible cast led by Meaghan Rath, Anna Konkle, Justin Min and Arturo Castro," Biggs shared in a statement.

"When I first read the script from Jamie and Joshua, I knew that it would be an exciting challenge to bring this unique story to life, and I’m grateful to be involved."

Min recently starred in The Greatest Hits, which premiered at SXSW in March. He told Digital Spy that the movie's idea of time travelling through music felt "very real" to him.

"I really do believe that music does time-travel us back to specific moments in our time," he said. "That's always felt very real and visceral to me, so when I saw the script where it's like, 'Oh this is actually something that is happening that reflects how I feel'. I was like, 'This is great, this is wonderful'."

Getaway does not yet have a release date.

