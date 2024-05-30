New Jurassic World movie sets Mahershala Ali for all-star cast

Mahershala Ali is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Jurassic World movie alongside Scarlett Johansson.

The True Detective and Moonlight star could soon be confirmed to appear in the new dinosaur movie from Universal Pictures (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Set to start production next month in London, the new movie in the Jurassic franchise has already secured the likes of Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Rupert Friend and The Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

It is to be directed by Gareth Edwards, known for 2014's Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Edwards replaced David Leitch, who exited the project over creative differences with the studio.

Recently seen in Leave the World Behind, Ali will next be seen in Wildwood, an animated movie set for a 2025 release and featuring a stacked voice cast, including Carey Mulligan, Awkwafina and Angela Bassett.

Rounding out the ensemble are Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits and Richard E Grant.

Ali will also star as Aron Davis in Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is currently in production, and appear as Jake in miniseries The Plot.

The actor is still expected to take on the role of Marvel's vampiric superhero Blade, first announced at San Diego Comic-Con International in 2019. Since the, the project has undergone a massive overhaul and has changed its director and screenwriters.

Speaking about the movie in December last year, Ali gave a promising update, saying: "We're working on it. That's the best I could tell you."

"I'm really encouraged with the direction of the project," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"I think we'll be back at it relatively soon. I'm sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who's on board and who's leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that."



