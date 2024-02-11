The Jungle Bunch World Tour review – a deranged beaver wreaks havoc in basic animated sequel

The ‘plucky’ defenders of the forest in The Jungle Bunch World Tour. Photograph: PR

A peppy but inconsequential globe-trotting sequel to forgettable 2017 French animation The Jungle Bunch, this instalment pits the plucky defenders of the forest against a new foe. Stepping into the bad-guy shoes of Igor the evil koala is a deranged beaver, complete with an army of brainwashed hench-beavers. His aim, which seems ill thought-through given the beavers’ natural affinity for trees, is the complete deforestation of the jungle.

It’s basic stuff, stronger on action set pieces than it is on humour, which veers towards the toilet-based. Given that the film is aimed towards the youngest audiences, the inclusion of sappy interspecies relationship subplots seems a decidedly odd decision.