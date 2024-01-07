Julianne Moore explains her lisp in May December

Rocket Science/ Francois Duhamel - Sky

Julianne Moore has explained why she chose for her character to speak with a lisp in May December.

Directed by Todd Haynes and starring Natalie Portman and Charles Melton alongside Moore, the film follows "married couple Gracie and Joe Atherton-Yoo (Moore and Melton) whose 23-year age gap sparked a notorious tabloid romance that gripped the nation two decades ago". Portman plays actress Elizabeth Berry who is set to play Gracie in a movie about their life and visits them to get immersed in their world.

Speaking to W Magazine about playing Gracie, Moore opened up about why she chose to speak with a lisp for the role.

According to Moore, the striking vocal choice was not actually in the script, but was a decision she made based on Portman's ability to mimic her character as well as her character's childlike personality.

"That vocal choice was not in the script," said Moore. "I made the decision based on two things: I wanted to give Natalie’s character some things she could copy. I hit upon this idea of Gracie's lisp, which is something we attribute to children. That's the second reason: Gracie is childlike."

That wasn't the only skill that had to be developed for the movie, as she was playing an expert cake maker, meaning Moore had to study the art before filming and then teach the same skill to Portman.

"I studied with a home baker so Natalie could come and watch and learn how to be a home baker like Gracie. It was kind of a meta experience," she said.

When asked if baking is her secret skill, Moore said: "Actually, my secret skill — my superpower — is cleaning. I will occasionally go into a bathroom in a restaurant and pick things up. I'm always like: 'Who are these pigs who were in here?'"

May December is available on Sky Cinema in the UK, and on Netflix in the US.

