Julia Louis-Dreyfus talks to Death in first trailer for acclaimed new movie

The first trailer has been revealed for Julia Louis-Dreyfus's critically acclaimed new movie Tuesday.

Written and directed by Daina Oniunas-Pusić, the A24 film follows Zora (Louis-Dreyfus) and her terminally ill daughter, Tuesday (Lola Petticrew), who interact with Death in the form of a talking bird (voiced by Arinzé Kene).

The emotional trailer sees Louis-Dreyfus's character struggle to accept her daughter's condition. "Madam, you need to say goodbye to your daughter," says Death. "Life, every life, ends."

"I don't know what I am without you, who I am without you," a distraught Zora says, as she struggles to come to terms with saying goodbye. "I don't know what the world is without you in it."

Following its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September 2023, Tuesday has received rave reviews. At the time of writing (January 28), the film currently has an impressive 100% rating (from five reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Observer praised the actors for caring about their characters, saying: "And because they do, the story resonates even more strongly, especially in its poignant and thoughtful ending."

Deadline wrote in its review: "Louis-Dreyfus expertly rolls through a wave of emotions and is allowed here to show a side of her talent we don't often get to see, though her work in past movies has given us a clue."

Similarly, The Hollywood Reporter said that "as a woman who has pushed away a lot of hard truths, Louis-Dreyfus delves into a sphere of emotions that she's never before explored onscreen."

Screen International added: "Diana O. Pusic reaches for the stars with her feature debut, and the ambitious allegory Tuesday mostly takes flight."

Tuesday doesn't have a release date yet.





