Judd Apatow worries Hollywood is too 'intense'

Judd Apatow has lamented the lack of "quieter, subtler" and more "human" stories in modern movies.

The 56-year-old filmmaker is concerned that Hollywood is currently driven by a desire for "really intense" stories because studio and streaming bosses are too driven to complete audience viewership and they're too worried that an intricate tale will lose attention too quickly.

Appearing on Dana Carvey and David Spade's 'Superfly' podcast, he said: “I have a new theory, which is, everything is like in the newspaper business: ‘If it bleeds, it leads.'

“Everything is doomscrolling because they don’t want you to shut anything off, so they’re obsessed with it being really intense. That’s why almost everything on the streamers is either about the biggest star in the world or a serial killer. Everything is a thriller, everything is intense...

“It’s all completion rate. 'We must have them complete it. We cannot put on a film if anyone shuts it off!’

"There’s an intensity to everything, whether it’s sexy or exciting or terrifying. And I think it changes it so you don’t have quieter, subtler, whatever funny, human things because I think they’re afraid people are gonna shut it off or not go [to theatres]. You lose a lot of good stuff when everything is so wired.”

The 'Wayne's World' actor agreed, and added many film and TV shows these days are also "hypersexual", citing Nicole Kidman's recent work.

He added: “I love her shows ’cause they’re just sexy thrillers. She’s in a lot, good for her.”

David noted the pattern can also be seen on TikTok, and expressed a worry that clickbait-type stories which stall for time in order to garner views have increased in popularity because creators are only paid after viewership exceeds a minute.