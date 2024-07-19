Josh O'Connor's new film La Chimera lands UK streaming date

Josh O'Connor's recent movie La Chimera has landed a UK streaming date.

The movie – which debuted to an impressive 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes (now at 94%) – focuses on a group of grave robbers in 1980s Italy.

Streaming site MUBI has now confirmed a release date, with the movie set to launch on August 2 – just a few weeks from now.

Director and writer Alice Rohrwacher's movie focuses on the group led by O'Connor's character Arthur, who is mourning the loss of his wife Beniamina.

While his talents are used by the group to get their hands on ancient artefacts that they can then sell on the black market, "his quest to bridge the gap between past and present has far higher stakes".

"While he’s staying at the once-beautiful home of Beniamina’s mother (Isabella Rossellini), who indulges his tendency to revel in the past, Arthur unexpectedly meets the young Italia (Carol Duarte), whose friendship spurs him to look forward as he inches closer and closer to an illuminating discovery," the synopsis adds.

La Chimera first premiered over a year ago at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the top prize, the Palme d'Or.

The movie forms the final chapter in Rohrwacher's informal trilogy looking at the relationship between Italy's past and present, following The Wonders and Happy as Lazzaro.

In Digital Spy's five-star review, we said that O'Connor "delivers an impressive performance as the broody foreigner lost in time and trapped in grief".

"After embodying the shameless rake Patrick Zweig in Challengers, the actor finds a world of emotions in small gestures and longing looks. He is our guide in this dingy Wonderland of eccentric characters impossible to categorise."

La Chimera will stream on MUBI from August 2.

