Josh O'Connor wants to play "darker version" of Timothée Chalamet role

Josh O'Connor has expressed his interest in portraying Willy Wonka, but with a twist.

The fictional chocolatier has seen various interpretations over the years, from Gene Wilder to Johnny Depp and, most recently, Timothée Chalamet in last year’s musical prequel film Wonka.





The Crown’s O’Connor has now thrown his top hat into the ring, saying he wants to play a "darker version" of the Roald Dahl character.

"I would love to play Willy Wonka, but like a dark Willy Wonka," the actor revealed during a recent interview with WSJ Magazine. "I know they’ve just made a Wonka film with Timothée Chalamet, but I would really like to play a story of darker version of him."

Noting how Wilder’s interpretation could serve as inspiration, he continued: "I think Gene Wilder’s version of him is very dark. It’s not dark in this sort of sinister way; it’s just that I think he’s a really angry man.

"You know, these kids win a competition to go around a chocolate factory, and they all seemingly disappear. It’s sort of mad and dark. So I think I just play the truth of it."

O’Connor can currently be seen on the big screen in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers, starring alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

The critically acclaimed film topped the box office after an impressive debut last week, meeting expectations with its $15 million opening from 3,477 cinemas.

The actor will next star opposite Paul Mescal in upcoming gay romance film The History of Sound, as well as Kate Winslet in new Sky Original Lee.

It was also recently announced that O'Connor is set to reunite with Guadagnino for the filmmaker’s next feature Separate Rooms, based on late author Pier Vittorio Tondelli's 1989 novel of the same name.

Challengers is out now in cinemas.



