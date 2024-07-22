Joker 2's new trailer release date confirmed with 24-hour livestream

A release date for Joker 2's new trailer has been confirmed with a 24-hour livestream.

Three months after the film's first trailer landed, a new teaser clip is set to debut in the UK on Tuesday, July 23 at 2pm (6am Pacific Time).

You can now tune into a special YouTube livestream that is counting down to the trailer's anticipated release. It features an empty TV studio with a large banner on the stage that reads "Joker & Harley" in bright lights.

Some fans have also noticed an unusual pattern during the broadcast, with the studio's spotlights flashing and the TV monitors cutting out every so often – with many thinking it could be a clue to the contents of the trailer.

"The spotlight is not a random pattern. And that far left monitor that keeps cutting to something. Can't tell what exactly it is... but very interesting," wrote one viewer.

Another viewer added: "THE FLICKERS AND STATICS??? Y'ALL BETTER ANALYSE THAT," while others shared their excitement for the new trailer's upcoming premiere.

Joker: Folie à Deux sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular villain, also known as Arthur Fleck, with pop sensation Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn/Dr Harleen Quinzel.

The film also features Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan, Avatar: The Last Airbender's Ken Leung and The Banshees of Inisherin's Brendan Gleeson as Gothamites who are unfortunate enough to cross paths with The Joker and Harley.

Speaking about her approach to playing Harley Quinn, Gaga previously teased a "very authentic" portrayal of the iconic anti-heroine. The character was previously played by Margot Robbie in DC movies Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

"You know my version of Harley is mine, and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters," Gaga told Access Hollywood.

"I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release in cinemas on October 4.





