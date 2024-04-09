Joker 2 trailer is being released later today

Warner Bros.

Joker 2, aka Joker: Folie à Deux, is coming to cinemas this October, and we don't have too long to wait for the first trailer.

The first footage from the sequel will drop later today (April 9) in the US during Warner Bros's panel at CinemaCon, which takes place between 4pm and 6pm PT.



That makes it the early hours of Wednesday, April 10 in the UK (midnight until 2am, to be precise), so you'll either need a late night or a very early morning to catch the first trailer.

Hopefully this will give us our first glimpse of a selection of musical numbers, given the movie's unusual direction.

Meanwhile, the poster showcases Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker holding Lady Gaga's Harleen Quinzen/Harley Quinn in a dance, wearing a suit and a dress, respectively, while still in their clown make-up.

Interestingly, the UK poster (seen above) showcases a cigarette in Joker's hand, but the US version has it edited out.

Zazie Beetz, who is reprising her role as Arthur's former neighbour Sophie Drummond in the sequel, spoke about the genre shift, stating that it "makes wonderful sense" even though it sounds weird on paper.

"I wasn't really surprised by that. Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy," she said.

"I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment.

"So I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

Joker: Folie á Deux is set to release in cinemas on October 4.

