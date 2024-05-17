Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone reunite with Lanthimos at Kinds Of Kindness debut

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

The Favourite stars Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone have reunited with director Yorgos Lanthimos at the Kinds Of Kindness premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

British actor Alwyn posed with his co-stars, including Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, and Margaret Qualley, on the red carpet, a month after ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift launched her album The Tortured Poets Department.

The fifth track, titled So Long, London – the slot reserved for the most meaningful song on each of Swift’s albums – was thought to offer an insight into her split from Alwyn after six years together.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Cast members attend the Kinds Of Kindness premiere in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

The premiere also marked a reunion for the cast of Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which won numerous awards this year including the Golden Globe for best motion picture.

Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress for her role as Bella Baxter, was reunited with US star Willem Dafoe, who played Dr Godwin Baxter in the film alongside Qualley, who played Felicity.

On the red carpet, Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton sequin gown, while Euphoria star Schafer had a purple strapless Armani Prive, and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress Qualley wore a white outfit from the Chanel Couture spring/summer collection.

Among the guests at the premiere was Killers Of The Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, wearing a reinterpretation of a 1959 Cristobal Balenciaga archive yellow evening dress, and actress Demi Moore in a red beaded Armani Prive gown.

Kinds Of Kindness follows three stories revolving around a man who attempts to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife has returned a different woman, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability.

The film will be released in the UK on June 28.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • First Nations claim 'Indigenous identity fraud'

    Leaders in Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Grand Council Treaty #3 and other First Nations organizations say some Métis groups have been making “illegitimate and shifting claims of indigeneity.” But the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) said that assertion is based on “revisionist history.” Indigenous leaders at the Indigenous Identity Fraud Summit held this week in Winnipeg passed a resolution calling on the federal government to stop negotiating with the MNO, an Ottawa-headquartered association that assert

  • Federal judge hears challenges to NYC’s fee for drivers into Manhattan

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s first-in-the-nation plan to levy a hefty toll on drivers entering much of traffic-choked Manhattan was the focus of a legal battle that played out in federal court Friday. A Manhattan judge heard arguments in lawsuits brought by unionized public school teachers and other New Yorkers seeking to put the brakes on the plan set to launch June 30. But U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman didn’t issue any decisions following the daylong hearing, where the central question w

  • Ohio teen catches 'monster-sized' 101-pound blue catfish

    Ohio teen catches 'monster-sized' 101-pound blue catfish

  • Dow Jones closes above 40,000 for first time in history amid hopes of Federal Reserve rate cut

    Companies across different sectors helped fuel historic closing

  • Vintage StarTracks: This Time in 1981, See Patti LuPone, Chaka Khan and More Stars

    Find out what the biggest stars of the '80s were up to with throwback photos from Hollywood's bygone era

  • Aubrey O'Day Says the 'Picture Is Getting a Lot More Clear' with Diddy After 2016 Cassie Assault Video Surfaces

    A video of Diddy grabbing, shoving and kicking Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 was released by CNN on May 17

  • A murderous romance or frame job? Things to know about Boston's Karen Read murder trial

    A highly anticipated trial in Massachusetts involving a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank is finishing its third week on Friday. The case has garnered national attention because the defense alleges that state and local law enforcement officials framed Karen Read and allowed the real killer to go free. John O’Keefe died in the Boston suburb of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

  • Driver hit and killed 70-year-old cyclist before fleeing the scene: Sarasota Deputies

    Law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a 70-year-old man dead early Friday morning. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said an unknown vehicle struck a cyclist on Beneva Road around 12:22 a.m. The cyclist died from his injuries. The suspect vehicle is possibly a silver 2006 to 2010 Ford Fusion with no passenger-side mirror and front-end damage, according to deputies.

  • Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner misses 4th straight game with left hamstring issue

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner missed his fourth consecutive game on Friday, increasing the possibility he could need a stint on the injured list. Hoerner was scratched for Tuesday's 7-0 loss at Atlanta because of left hamstring tightness. He went through a more normal pregame routine on Thursday, but manager Craig Counsell said his hamstring was still bothering him. “We'll see how we're doing kind of daily," Counsell said before Friday’s 9-3 loss to Pittsburgh. "We're day to da

  • Fury v Usyk LIVE: Start time, undercard and latest updates from weigh-in

    Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk tip the scales for the Ring of Fire card today ahead of Saturday’s undisputed heavyweight title fight

  • PGA Championship LIVE: Rory McIlroy underway as Scottie Scheffler plays on despite arrest

    The Masters champion described his arrest at Valhalla Golf Club as a ‘big misunderstanding’ as he returned to the course to continue the tournament

  • ‘I warmed up in jail’: Scottie Scheffler shines at US PGA despite arrest and police assault charge

    By James Corrigan in Louisville and Ben Rumsby

  • North Korean defector chases K-pop stardom on idol reality show

    A young man who defected from North Korea has now set his sights on becoming a K-pop idol. Kim Hak-sung joined the reality TV show "Make Mate 1" for a chance to earn a spot in a new K-pop group. Watching TV after his arrival in South Korea inspired him to become a K-pop idol.

  • Ottawa rejects Toronto's request to decriminalize drug possession

    OTTAWA — Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks has rejected Toronto's request to decriminalize the possession of controlled drugs, citing concerns about public safety. The decision was announced Friday evening before the long weekend, after weeks of immense political pressure from the opposition Conservatives and the Ontario government to refuse Toronto's request The proposal called for decriminalization to be paired with a host of more direct public health responses to the overdose crisis. The city s

  • Man pleads guilty to killing Canton T-Mobile store worker during robbery

    A guilty plea for the man who opened fire inside a Canton T-Mobile store, leaving one worker dead. Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez died on May 1, 2023, one day after being shot by Arthur Jesse McCaden during an attempted robbery at the store in the 2500 block of Boston Street. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/man-pleads-guilty-to-killing-canton-t-mobile-store-worker-during-robbery

  • Teachers criticize Newsom's budget proposal, say it would 'wreak havoc on funding for our schools'

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest teachers union on Friday turned up the pressure on Gov. Gavin Newsom, announcing a public campaign aimed at blocking part of his plan to balance the budget because they say it “would wreak havoc on funding for our schools.” Newsom says his plan — a complex accounting maneuver — would shield public schools from $8.8 billion in immediate cuts. But California Teachers Association President David Goldberg said it would end up costing districts nearly $1

  • Chinese man who lost his arm and leg travels the world on his bike

    Despite losing his arm and leg in a teenage accident, a Chinese man has traveled to over a dozen countries on a bike, showing how his passion triumphs over his disability. Guo Shaoyu, 30, began his international journey through the Mohan Port in Yunnan province, China, in February 2023. Guo lost his arm and leg after being electrocuted while climbing a transformer at the age of 14 in 2008.

  • An unusual autumn freeze grips parts of South America, giving Chile its coldest May in 74 years

    Chileans are bundling up for their coldest autumn in more than 70 years mere days after sunning in T-shirts — a dramatic change of wardrobe brought on this week by a sudden cold front gripping portions of South America unaccustomed to bitter wind chills this time of year. Temperatures broke records along the coast of Chile and in Santiago, the capital, dipping near freezing and making this month the coldest May that the country has seen since 1950, the Chilean meteorological agency reported. An unusual succession of polar air masses has moved over southern swaths of the continent, meteorological experts say, pushing the mercury below zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) in some places.

  • Sea levels rising much quicker than anticipated

    According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea levels are rising at a faster rate than once thought.

  • Citrus County students do classroom project to protect manatees

    It may look like the kids from Crystal River Primary School are just playing around in the water, but there is much more going on. “Being able to have these kids take part in this program is so important,” said Jessica Mailliez, Senior Environmental Manager with Sea &amp; Shoreline. The program is part of EcoWeek. Save Crystal River and Sea &amp; Shoreline are teaming up with 5th graders who have been growing eelgrass in their classrooms. Now they are planting that main source of food for manatees off the shore of Hunter Springs.