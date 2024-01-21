Jodie Foster explains why she had to turn down Princess Leia role

Jodie Foster has revealed why she had to turn down the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Whilst appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week (January 17), the Oscar winner confirmed that she was offered the iconic part in the late 1970s.

"You've been in so many iconic roles, and we love what you do. But I saw this on the internet — you were offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, is that true?" asked the chat show host.

"I was, yeah. They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn't want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract," replied Foster.

The actress went on to commend Carrie Fisher for her "amazing job" in the movies, before reflecting on how she would have portrayed the character.

"I don't know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair. I might have gone with a pineapple," she joked, referencing Princess Leia's famous side buns.

Foster is currently starring as Detective Liz Danvers in the latest series of crime drama True Detective. Subtitled Night Country, the new instalment centres around an Alaskan investigation that grows darker as secrets begin to unravel.

The series also stars professional boxer Kali Reis, Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston, Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw, Deadwood's John Hawkes, The Nevers' Finn Bennett and The Grizzlies' Anna Lambe.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the show this month (January 9), Foster described her character as an "Alaska Karen": "Liz Danvers is awful. No two ways about it. She's an awful, awful character. But you see why."

True Detective: Night Country streams on Max in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

