Jodie Comer shares sweet inspiration for The Bikeriders role

The Bikeriders star Jodie Comer has shared the sweet inspiration behind her role in the film.

Inspired by Danny Lyon's 1968 photobook of the same name, the upcoming movie tells the story of The Vandals, a Midwestern motorcycle club that evolves from a rebellious outlaw group to a sinister gang.

Comer stars as Kathy, the wife of group member Benny (Austin Butler) and the film's narrator, who recalls the group's rise and fall to journalist Danny Lyon (Mike Faist). Peaky Blinders star Tom Hardy plays the gang's founder Johnny.

During an appearance on The One Show earlier this week (June 10) with co-star Butler, Comer explained that her character's mannerisms reminded her of her nan.

"There was elements of her," she said. "She's extremely vivacious and an incredible storyteller."

The Killing Eve star went on to explain that Kathy's "humour" and "warmth" resembled her family in Liverpool, which helped her lean further into the role.

"There was a humour I found in her and a warmth that I felt like a lot of women, especially from Liverpool or the north, there's certain character traits about them that I felt Kathy had.

"So, that was something I could of like lean into and something that felt familiar amongst a lot that felt very far from myself."

"She's quite no-nonsense isn't she? Which I liked about her," added host Alex Jones, to which Comer replied: "Yeah, she says it how it is."

"Did you not hear the part about Liverpool?" joked co-host Jermaine Jenas. "That's how they roll."

The Bikeriders was directed by Jeff Nichols and also stars The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Bullet Train's Mike Shannon and Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook.

Paul Sparks, Emory Cohen, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp and Karl Glusman round out the cast.

Ahead of its cinema release on June 21, the film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this year to favourable reviews from critics.

It currently sits on an impressive 85% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes after 39 reviews, with Digital Spy branding Comer, Butler and Hardy a "winning trio".

The Bikeriders is arriving in cinemas on June 21.





