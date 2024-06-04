Jodie Comer and Hugh Jackman’s Robin Hood movie confirms UK release

Jodie Comer's upcoming Robin Hood movie is getting a UK cinematic release.

Comer and Wolverine's Hugh Jackman are set to star in the new thriller titled The Death of Robin Hood, which will be released in the US via A24.

According to Screen Daily, True Brit Entertainment has now secured the rights to distribute the movie in the UK and Ireland.

Roy Rochlin - Getty Images

The Death of Robin Hood sees the infamous outlaw grappling with his past life of crime and murder, and faced with a shot at redemption.

Details of Comer and Jackman's roles are yet to be shared, but the new movie will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, whose recent filmmaking credits include the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One.

Production on the film is scheduled to begin in February 2025 with a filming location yet to be confirmed.



Kevin Mazur/MG24 - Getty Images

Comer will be on screen next in The Bikeriders released in late June. The movie has an all-star cast featuring Tom Hardy, Austin Butler and Challengers star Mike Faust, plus The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.

The Killing Eve star plays Kathy, wife of Benny (Butler), and the film's narrator, who tells the story of the biker group's rise from a bunch of rebellious outsiders to a dangerous and sinister gang.

As for Jackman, the actor is back in action as Wolverine in 2024 for the third Deadpool movie: Deadpool & Wolverine. The two superheroes must reunite in an effort to stop worlds being destroyed.

The sequel is released in cinemas on July 26, with the cast featuring a returning Reynolds plus The Crown star Emma Corrin who plays X-Men supervillain Cassandra Nova.

There is currently no release date for The Death of Robin Hood.





