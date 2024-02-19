Jessie Buckley on bum-flashing moment in Wicked Little Letters

Wicked Little Letters star Jessie Buckley has revealed she came up with one of the film's most hilarious, NSFW moments.

Buckley reunites with her The Lost Daughter co-star Olivia Colman in Thea Sharrock's black comedy, which was inspired by a real-life 1920s feud between neighbours Edith Swan (Colman) and Rose Gooding (Buckley).

Speaking exclusively with Digital Spy ahead of the film's release, Buckley looked back on the improvised moment in which she flashes her bum as she runs away, explaining she had the idea of taking her underwear off for the scene.

"There was the bit when I flash my pasty, white ass, and it wasn't in the script," the actress said.

"We had done a few takes with bloomers on and I said, 'F**k it, I’m gonna take my knickers off'. I did it once and I was like, 'Oh my God'.

"And then I realised that I had to do it like 10 more times. And I was, 'Oh God! My poor ass!'"

Buckley was a little apprehensive when the trailer for the film came out at the end of last year, but Colman reassured her she had nothing to worry about.

"When the trailer came out I was like, 'Oh God!' Because you don’t know what your bum looks like," she said, to which Colman replied: "Your bum looks amazing!"



"I know, thank you. The world deserves that ass," Buckley commented.



Penned by Jonny Sweet, Wicked Little Letters also stars Killing Eve's Anjana Vasan, Slow Horses' Joanna Scanlan and Fleabag's Hugh Skinner, as well as Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins, and Timothy Spall.

Wicked Little Letters is released in UK theatres on February 23.

