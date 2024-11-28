Jenny Agutter teases 'Dickensian' Call the Midwife Christmas specials

Jenny Agutter features in the Christmas special of Call the Midwife credit:Bang Showbiz

Jenny Agutter has suggested that the 'Call the Midwife' Christmas episodes will be "Dickensian" in tone.

The popular BBC drama returns to screens at Christmas for a two-part special and Jenny – who portrays Sister Julienne in the long-running series – believes that the combination of light and dark storylines is reminiscent of the work of the Victorian novelist.

The 71-year-old actress told RadioTimes.com: "For me, when I read it, I was very touched by it. It's quite Dickensian.

"It is quite dark, but in with that is a lot of humour and a lot of humanity, and that's what lightens it.

"It's just the recognition that we're in difficult times, we've been in difficult times, we always were in difficult times. It just recognises that."

Jenny revealed that there is a particularly harrowing plotline in the festive episodes that centres on homelessness.

She said: "Well, the homeless family is absolutely soul-destroying, just watching that happen, people evicted from their places. And we know that's happening today.

"As you say, life goes on and Christmas doesn't make it easier. It is for some, but not for everybody."

Agutter's co-star Laura Main – who plays Shelagh Turner – says that the story is appropriate as "life doesn't stop for Christmas".

She said: "I think it also feels really apt as a Christmas story to not just be full of joy and cheer, because life doesn't stop for Christmas.

"Life can be difficult, and so that's reflected in the story. To take a moment to think of others, and see people serving others, is a nice message at Christmas."