Jennifer Lawrence lands next lead movie role

Jennifer Lawrence has landed her next lead movie role, with the Hunger Games actor set to star in The Wives.

As per Deadline, Lawrence will also serve as a producer on the Apple TV+ project, which is said to be a murder-mystery story inspired by the Real Housewives franchise.

Plot details remain under wraps, though Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have been lined up to pen the script. Lawrence will reportedly produce alongside Justine Ciarrocchi, Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey, with the project being co-produced by Apple Studio and A24.

The Wives will be the second time that Lawrence has collaborated with Apple TV+ following 2022 movie Causeway, in which she starred alongside Brian Tyree Henry as a returning soldier struggling to adjust to home life.

Her most recent lead role was in No Hard Feelings, a sex comedy in which she plays an early-thirties woman who is hired by a wealthy couple to romance their socially awkward son (Andrew Barth Feldman).

During the promotion for the raunchy comedy, Lawrence revealed that she would be "scared" to work with method actors, sharing that their often intense way of preparing for a role can occasionally leave her conflicted on how to act around them.

"I would be scared to work with somebody who's method because I would have no idea how to talk to them," she remarked. "Like, do I have to be in character? That would just make me nervous. But I haven't seen another process that I've been curious about, because you don't really know about them all the time."

Causeway and No Hard Feelings, in addition to 2021's Don't Look Up, marked Lawrence's return to acting after a brief work hiatus, during which she tied the knot with art gallery director Cooke Maroney in October 2019.

Lawrence recently spoke about her big wedding day during an appearance on the red carpet, recalling: "Being a bride is so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like: 'Is that group having fun? Is everybody having fun? Are you hungry?'"

The Wives currently has no release date.

