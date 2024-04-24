Jennifer Garner reunites with 13 Going on 30 cast for 20th anniversary

Erin Zammitt
·2 min read
jennifer garner and judy greer in 13 going on 30
Jennifer Garner reunites with 13 Going on 30 cast

Jennifer Garner has reunited with her 13 Going on 30 co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

The 2004 romcom follows Jenna as she makes a wish to grow up on her 13th birthday, then wakes up as a 30-year-old magazine editor.

The trio of actors posted a video on Instagram that showed them reminiscing about the much-loved film, chatting about what life was like two decades ago, and even dancing to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’, the dance number from the movie.

Garner penned a sweet message to fans in the post’s caption and wrote: "#13GoingOn30. Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving Zoom because we want to thank you. To every person who has loved this movie along with us; thank you.

"We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!"

jennifer garner mark ruffalo 13 going on 30
Sony Pictures Television

In the amusing reunion video, Garner recalled what technology was like when the film was first released, saying: "Twenty years ago, we were just on little… we had cell phones, but we were still texting like ABC."

Meanwhile, Ruffalo, who is also known for Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk) in the Marvel Universe, explained that his fanbase tends to be split between the two beloved films.

"[There are] two kinds of people in the world, there’s Hulk people and there’s 13 Going on 30 people. And I get equal amounts… way more 13 Going on 30," he shared.

Also in the video, Garner brought up that she met a baby who was named after her character Jenna, and Greer was shocked to be told that The Marvels star Brie Larson had a small role in the movie.

Ruffalo signed off the nostalgic video by addressing those who have loved 13 Going on 30 for two decades, saying: "Thank you everyone! You’ve been the best fans of this movie that anyone could possibly have. Thank you, keep coming back! To another 20 years."

Last year it was announced that the movie is to be adapted for the stage, with a new musical set to debut in London in summer 2025.

