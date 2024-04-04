Jenna Ortega’s new movie confirms Netflix release date

Netflix

Jenna Ortega's divisive movie Miller's Girl has landed a release date at Netflix US.

The erotic thriller also starring Martin Freeman becomes available to stream on the platform on April 25, as announced by Netflix today (April 4) via their social channels.

Written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, Miller's Girl follows a complicated relationship between 18-year-old student Cairo Sweet (Ortega) and her creative writing teacher, Jonathan Miller (Freeman).

Miller's Girl starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman is coming to Netflix April 25. pic.twitter.com/pazLgYNgBs — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2024

Related: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega admits she was "unprofessional" on set as she changed dialogue

Released in the US earlier this year, the film has set an unwanted record for Ortega, becoming the star's lowest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, where it sits on a meagre 29% at the time of writing.

The film has also faced some backlash over the intimate scenes between Ortega and Freeman's characters, given the three-decade age gap between the two stars.

Kristina Arjona, the intimacy co-ordinator who worked on the movie, defended the sex scenes, explaining the measures in place to ensure Ortega would feel comfortable.

Lionsgate

Related: Wednesday star Jenna Ortega recalls "weird plane" fan moment

"There was many, many people throughout the process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," Arjona explained to the Daily Mail.

"Part of my job too is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors."

Story continues

Meanwhile, Ortega will next be seen in the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's horror comedy Beetlejuice, alongside returning stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

Miller's Girl becomes available to stream on Netflix on April 25.

You Might Also Like