Jane Moore's 10lbs weight loss on I'm A Celebrity has taught her to eat less

Jane Moore shed 10lbs during her two-week stint on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

The 'Loose Women' star admitted her and her fellow campmates' main diet of rice and beans tasted like "congealed wallpaper paste" on the Australian jungle-based show, but it gave them the protein and carbs they needed to "keep going" and it taught her she doesn't need so many treats in life.

In her latest column for The Sun newspaper, she wrote: "My recent stint in the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle taught me that I eat far more than I actually need thanks to the many treats and temptations on offer in the outside word.

"We spent several days just eating rice and beans and, although it tasted like congealed wallpaper paste, it gave us the protein and carbs we needed to keep going and few of us felt hungry."

When the campmates did win other food, via stars won in Bushtucker Trials, Jane welcomed the fresh vegetables and portions of fish or meat they were given to cook with - rather than processed grub that is so widely available at home.

She added: "And when we won stars, the prize was fresh vegetables and a small portion of fish or meat, so nothing processed.

"This basic diet, together with some of the physically demanding chores, meant that I dropped 10lbs in two weeks."

Jane spent 15 days in camp alongside 11 other stars, including TV star Coleen Rooney, 38, 'Coronation Street' star Alan Halsall, 42, and BBC Radio 1 presenter Melvin Odoom, 44, and she felt like she had "lucked out" with her fellow campmates.

Shortly after her jungle exit, she said on 'Loose Women': "I think I really lucked out this year because I got such a nice group of people, and there wasn't a single person in there that irritated me - which as you all know is very, very rare - and I'm missing them already."