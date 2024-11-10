Jamie Borthwick pleased he's 'stayed the course' on 'EastEnders'.

Jamie Borthwick has been in EastEnders since he was 12 credit:Bang Showbiz

Jamie Borthwick is "very pleased" he's managed to "stay the course" on 'EastEnders'.

The 30-year-old actor has played Jay Brown on the soap since he was just 12 years old and while he has "loved every minute" of working on the show, he's sometimes amazed at what he's achieved while working alongside acting greats such as June Brown and the late Dame Barbara Windsor.

Jamie - who is currently competing on 'Strictly Come Dancing' with Michelle Tsiakkas - told the Mirror's 'Invite Only' podcast: "Now I'm older, I've realised, 'Wow, I've done all that.' The same with 'Strictly'. I watch myself and think, 'Who is that person?' It's like an out-of-body experience.

"I've loved every minute of my time at 'EastEnders'. It's the people there - they're fantastic.

"And it's the same with 'Strictly'. It's the people that make a job, not what you are doing.

"I'm very pleased that I've stayed the course as well.

"You know, there was a lot of opportunity for them to lose me and there was opportunity for me to go elsewhere."

Jamie has been forced to delay his impending house move because of his busy schedule as he is currently training eight hours a day for 'Strictly', as well as filming 'EastEnders'.

He said: "There are very exciting times ahead.

"The move is on hold at the minute because I haven't had a chance to do anything, even get a haircut.

"I've got my work cut out to furnish a whole house."

Jamie and Michelle performed an Argentine tango to 'Do I Wanna Know?' by the Arctic Monkeys on Saturday's (09.11.24) show and he hoped it was enough to keep him in the competition for another week so he can dance at Blackpool Tower.

He said: "Blackpool is the marker I set myself when I signed up to do the show.

"I've just got to try and deliver now."