James Norton's new movie confirms earlier UK screenings ahead of Netflix release

James Norton's new film Joy is set to make its world premiere at the 68th BFI London Film Festival with additional preview screenings announced for select UK cinemas.

The movie - which also stars Bill Nighy and Last Night in Soho and The Power of the Dog's Thomasin McKenzie - will debut at London's Southbank Centre on Tuesday, 15 October, with further screenings scheduled to take place at the same time and date in nine of the Festival's UK-wide partner cinema venues.

The early screenings mean some lucky audience members will be able to see the film a month earlier than it's limited UK theatrical release (November 15) and it's confirmed Netflix release date (November 22).

Joy centres on the birth of the first 'test-tube baby', telling the true story of Louise Joy Brown, the first person to be born through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), and the 10-year journey it took to get there.

"I am truly honoured that my debut film, Joy, will receive its world premiere at this year’s BFI London Film Festival," says director Ben Taylor.

"This is a far too little-known story of British scientific achievement and it feels perfect to celebrate these three maverick pioneers - and their world changing innovation of IVF - here at home."

Kristy Matheson, the director of this year's BFI London Film Festival called Joy a "beautifully made film with terrific performances throughout" that is set to leave audiences "moved".

The Happy Valley actor will be in attendance at the Southbank Centre screening for the festival, with Nighy, McKenzie and director Taylor also confirmed to appear.

Ticket information and the full festival programme will be revealed on September 4, with tickets set to go on sale from September 17 onwards.

The 68th BFI London Film Festival runs from October 9 – 20, 2024.

Joy will be released in select cinemas across the UK and Ireland from November 15 and will be released globally on Netflix on November 22.





