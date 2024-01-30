James Gunn confirms House of the Dragon star casting as Supergirl in DCU

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Superman: Legacy spoilers follow.

James Gunn's DC Universe has cast House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock.

According to Deadline, Alcock won the role of Supergirl (aka Kara Zor-El) over CODA's Emilia Jones and The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly following a highly-publicised casting process. There is speculation Supergirl could first appear in Gunn's Superman: Legacy and then launch her own feature Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Australian actress Alcock is best known for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, and appearing in Aussie TV hits Reckoning and Upright.

Writer-director James Gunn has confirmed the casting, writing on Instagram: "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU."

He added: "Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk [comics writer Tom King], @bilquis [comics illustrator Bilquis Evely] and Ana Nogueira."

Alcock joins an esteemed group of actresses who have played Supergirl in live action, including Helen Slater in a 1984 movie, Melissa Benoist in her own TV series and Sasha Calle in last year's DC movie The Flash.

The backstory of the Last Daughter of Krypton involves Kara being sent to earth by her parents during the destruction of Krypton – much like the origin of her cousin Kal-El / Superman.

Gunn is reintroducing the character in live action at the same time as he reboots the Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy, which will star David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Superman and Lois Lane.

The film serves as a launching pad for Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe, and as such, will introduce X-Men star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor alongside characters from the upcoming Authority movie.

Gunn recently confirmed that the actor and writer's strike won't delay the 2025 release of the film because of the work his team completed before the strike started.

"Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I've seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025," Gunn wrote on social media.

Superman: Legacy premieres in cinemas July 11, 2025.

