Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen to divorce after 14 years of marriage

Paul Morigi - Getty Images

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

The pair confirmed the news on their Instagram Stories, writing in a joint statement: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

The actress then revealed that the decision was actually made last year, but that the couple wanted to "quietly work through this change".

George Pimentel - Getty Images

Related: Natalie Portman confirms divorce from Benjamin Millepied after 11 years

The Wedding Crashers star said: "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family wish for privacy."

Privacy has always been something the pair have valued in their relationship, with the former Home and Away actress telling the Australian Women's Weekly in 2022: "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me,"

Isla and Sacha met at a party in 2001 before becoming engaged in 2004. Their wedding took place in 2010 in Paris. They also have three children together – daughters Olive and Elula, and son Montgomery.

Paul Morigi - Getty Images

Related: Natalie Portman confirms divorce from Benjamin Millepied after 11 years

The Borat actor has been in the news for other reasons recently after Rebel Wilson accused him of workplace misconduct.

Sacha denies the claims, and his representatives released anonymous statements from nine people disputing Rebel's version of events.

A spokesperson for the actor also said: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby (US title)."

You Might Also Like