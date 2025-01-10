What is an intimacy coordinator? Anora star Mikey Madison faces backlash for comments

Mikey Madison's comments about choosing not to have an intimacy coordinator during the production of recent release Anora has generated controversy.

In Variety’s latest Actors on Actors series, in which two top actors discuss their films and acting techniques in the lead-up to the awards season, Madison sat down with Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson for her video.

Madison, who plays a pole dancer and sex worker in the film, acknowledges that she learnt how to twerk and perform lap dances in a stripper boot camp.

When filming sex sequences, Anderson asked Madison if she and the other actors collaborated with an intimacy coordinator, saying that it is “the big thing these days”.

But Madison said she declined the offer.

“The filmmakers offered me, if I wanted, an intimacy coordinator. [But] Mark Eydelshteyn, who plays Ivan, and I decided it would be best to just keep it small.

“My character is a sex worker, and I had seen Sean’s films [Sean Baker, the writer and director of Anora] and know his dedication to authenticity. I was ready for it. As an actress, I approached it as a job.”

Her decision about having an intimacy coordinators has been interpreted differently by fans on social media.

One user said: “How is it not like mandatory... Sure I'm happy she was comfortable with the actors and film crew...but everyone involved, from filmographers, directors, and actors should all be comfortable. Intimacy coordinators should be mandatory.”

While a second user said: “Why would you ask to your actors if they want an intimacy coordinator knowing they have less or non experience working in Hollywood, it shouldn't be an option neither.”

Another user disagreed with the objections to Madison’s decision: “She's more comfortable without an intimacy coordinator, her co-actor too. She was offered one but declined. They are both consenting adults doing a job in a professional manner. That's easy to understand. No need for all your think pieces and TED Talks.”

Another user agreed: “Madison was offered an intimacy coordinator and she declined. Nothing to make a big deal out of.”

What is an intimacy coordinator?

Film and television scenes involving intimacy, nudity and simulated sex should be choreographed and supervised by an intimacy coordinator, according to Safe Sets intimacy coordinators.

The role of an intimacy coordinator for film and television differs slightly from that of an intimacy coordinator for theatre (also known as an intimacy director) but they both work with the entire production to facilitate a scene or scenes with intimate content or nudity.

The New York Film Academy says, as an advocate or liaison between the actors and the production, an intimacy coordinator's primary responsibilities include making sure actors and other production staff follow safety procedures.

Intimacy coordinators are also an extra resource for the director. They can be hired for scenes involving intense kissing and sexual trauma.

What films and TV shows have had intimacy coordinators?

Intimacy coordinators are becoming more common and have worked on many popular TV shows and films including Euphoria, Bridgerton and Sex Education.

David Thackeray, who is the lead intimacy coordinator for Sex Education, also worked on Heartstopper and The Crown. Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, also worked on The Witcher and This Is Going to Hurt.

Which stars have not wanted intimacy coordinators?

For their parts in Anora and The Morning Show, respectively, actors Mikey Madison and Jennifer Aniston have stated that they did not want an intimacy coordinator.

Madison, who plays Ani in the 18-rated movie Anora, turned down an offer to work as an intimacy coordinator. In the interview with Pamela Anderson, Madison said: “It’s best to keep it [the team] small.”

For her sex scene with Jon Hamm, Aniston, who starred on The Morning Show, said she did not want an intimacy coordinator. Aniston claimed that she and Hamm could figure out the sequence on their own, and that she felt safe under the director's protection.

Sean Bean, looking back at roles he had played involving sex scenes, told The Hollywood Reporter that having intimacy coordinators would “spoil the spontaneity” of a sexual encounter. He said they ruin “the natural way lovers behave”.