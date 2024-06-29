Inside Out 2 has a Bing Bong Easter egg you might have missed

Inside Out 2 spoilers follow.

Inside Out 2 has dazzled critics and audiences alike so far, but you may not have spotted some of the Easter eggs burrowed away in Riley’s brain!

The sequel to the 2015 animation once again follows Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear and Anger as they guide Riley through her teenage years, though a spanner is thrown into the works by the arrival of some new emotions – Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

Pixar - Disney

Related: Inside Out 2 beats Frozen 2 record with huge box-office opening

While many will be wowed by the vibrant animation, the team at Pixar managed to conceal some references to the first film and other projects from the studio, including a nod to everybody’s favourite imaginary friend, Bing Bong.

The colourful elephant – and Riley's imaginary friend – tragically evaporated towards the end of the first film. In the early stages of the sequel, a nod to Bing Bong was included, with a figure of the character spotted on Riley’s shelf in her room.

“Everyone wanted to bring back Bing Bong,” said production designer Jason Deamer in an interview with Variety. “Joy hasn’t forgotten Bing Bong, so Bing Bong is in Joy’s cube, done in origami.”

Other references include a knowing wink to Pixar’s upcoming film Elio, with the titular character being seen in the memory spheres during the "Sar-chasm" sequence. There is also an homage to A113, the classroom where many Pixar animators studied, in the prison section.

Disney

Related: Inside Out 2's treatment of anxiety made me feel seen

“We have to entertain ourselves when we work,” said Deamer of the creative decisions. “We wanted to have a digital backlot from all the movies we’ve ever built, just like you would on a live-action set or backlot.”

“And that’s where it came from. It just snowballed into what it is today. We just find anywhere we can to hide stuff because it’s a super fun thing to do,” he added.

Inside Out 2 is in cinemas now.

You Might Also Like