Indie film-maker Jeff Baena dies aged 47

Authorities did not immediately announce the cause of Baena’s death. Photograph: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Independent director and screenwriter Jeff Baena – who was known for quirky hits such as Life After Beth and was the husband of that film’s star, Aubrey Plaza – has died age 47.

The Los Angeles medical examiner said that Baena died on Friday at his home in that city at about 10.39am local time and had taken his own life.

His body will be released to his family, the medical examiner said.

Baena’s The Little Hours – a dark comedy set in a 14th-century convent and released in 2017 – was among his best-known works, and it was led by Plaza. Plaza and Baena had dated since about 2011, and in 2021 she revealed in a social media post that they had gotten married.

Variety noted that The Little Hours was somewhat inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s The Decameron, a 14th-century classic. Baena had studied the medieval and Renaissance eras, according to the outlet.

Plaza had also starred in Baena’s Life After Beth, a 2014 zombie-themed romantic comedy.

Baena had also co-written the 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees with David O Russell. The indie film explored existential woe with bleak humor and had a star-studded cast, including Dustin Hoffman, Naomi Watts, Jason Schwartzman, Lily Tomlin, Jude Law, Isla Fisher and Mark Wahlberg.

On X, Hollywood actor and comedian Marc Maron wrote: “Very sad about the tragic loss of a true artist and sweet guy.”

Sundance Film Festival, where Baena’s directorial debut Life After Beth premiered in 2014, wrote: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Jeff Baena for sharing his stories and contributing to the lasting memories we’ve built together. Jeff, we’ll miss your wit, humour, and daring vision. Rest in peace, friend.”

Baena, a Miami native, attended college at New York University. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles for his film career, People reported.

Baena is survived by Plaza, mother Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, father Scott Baena, stepmother Michele Baena and brother Brad Baena, as well as step-siblings Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.

Plaza, who rose to fame in comedy series Parks And Recreation, had been announced as a presenter at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony earlier this week before her husband’s death.

• In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988, chat on 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counsellor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org