Immaculate director teases "wild" ending of Sydney Sweeney horror

Immaculate director Michael Mohan has teased the ending for the horror film, terming it as “wild.”

The film follows Cecilia, played by Sydney Sweeney, a devout nun who embarks on a journey in a remote convent in the Italian countryside. However, her new beginning turns into a nightmare when it's revealed she is pregnant and that her new home has a sinister secret.

Ahead of its release in cinemas on Friday (March 22), Sweeney and Mohan spoke exclusively with Digital Spy about the terrifying film, with the pair teasing the jaw-dropping ending.

“We premiered it a couple of days ago to an insane audience of 1300 people at SXSW,” said Mohan. “On our final cut to black, it was so cathartic to hear everyone cheer for something so brutal. I'm just shocked that this movie is going to suburban multiplexes with an ending this wild.”

“I am very excited for the discussion,” added Sweeney. “I think that's one of the biggest reasons that I was super amped to make this movie. I love a movie that is a discussion piece, that people can have conflicted opinions about and I think that's what makes it interesting.”

Sweeney also spoke about her role as a producer on the film, revealing that she will only further projects that fulfil her creative ambition, saying: “It all depends. There's so many different elements that go into a decision of if I want to make something or not.

“Whether it's an interesting character, an interesting story, the team surrounding it or if it's a conversation piece. It just depends on how I feel about it.”

In addition to Sweeney, Immaculate also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli and Simona Tabasco, with the script being penned by Andrew Lobel.

Immaculate will be in cinemas on March 22.

