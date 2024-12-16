'I'm surprised it hasn't happened more': Michelle Collins defends EastEnders co-star for train script blunder

Michelle Collins felt sympathy for the EastEnders cast member who left an important script on the train credit:Bang Showbiz

Michelle Collins sympathises with her 'EastEnders' co-star who left a top-secret script on a train.

It emerged last month that a cast member on the BBC soap had left behind a script with details of the show's blockbuster Christmas episode on a train but Michelle – who portrays Cindy Beale on the programme – can understand why the mistake was made.

Michelle told The Sun: "Things happen.

"They've left government documents on trains. And when you're rushing and you're tired... I'm surprised it hasn't happened more, let's put it that way.

"If I'm reading my scripts on a train I'll put it in a folder. But I very rarely do it, because people are nosy. I've usually got my head buried in a book."

Michelle made a dramatic return to Walford in 2023 after a 25-year absence and she had to be very cautious when it came to concealing details about her alter ego coming back from the dead.

The 62-year-old actress said: "I was far more careful when I was coming back, because obviously it was a surprise.

"The scripts had different names in them as well. It didn't have my name – it had a code name.

"All the old characters have a different name.

"It's quite confusing. But they do it so that if scripts get out, people don't know who is involved.

"They just don't want to spoil things for people."

Cindy will be at the centre of this year's festive drama in 'EastEnders' as her affair with stepson Junior Knight (Micah Belfour) is exposed and Michelle is aware of the pressure of living up to the classic Christmas episodes from the soap's past.

She said: "Angie, Den and the divorce set the precedent. It was so good that now it's like: 'Oh, we've got to deliver a Christmas 'EastEnders' classic, because everyone – even people who don't normally watch it – tune in.'

"It will hopefully be a classic 'EastEnders' and will deliver what people want.

"You can't compare it to past Christmases, but I would say this one is very different.

"Hopefully, people won't be disappointed."