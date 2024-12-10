I'm a Celebrity winner Danny Jones made Dean McCullough feel 'weak at the knees'

Danny Jones made Dean McCullough feel “weak at the knees” during ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’

The McFly lead vocalist and head guitarist - who was crowned King of the Jungle on the hit ITV1 show on Sunday (08.12.24) - won the hearts of his campmates and the nation with his witty sense of humour and raw honesty about his relationship with his estranged dad, but it was when he picked up his guitar and sang that the BBC Radio 1 star really admired him.

Dean, 32, told Closer magazine: "Danny is very handsome, but when you spend 24/7 with somebody, he's more like a brother.

"But as soon as he lifts that guitar and starts singing, I go weak at the knees.

"He's a very, very talented man."

The broadcaster - who was the second contestant to leave the camp after 'Loose Women' panellist Jane Moore - spent a couple of weeks in the jungle, and co-star Coleen Rooney has invited him to the family mansion in Cheshire.

H admitted he's hoping to make use of her and husband Wayne Rooney's "four bars" by doing a "pub crawl".

He said: "Coleen said I can come round anytime. I'll be there a few times a week with milk she doesn't need just so I can use her swimming pool.

"She has four bars as well! We could do a pub crawl at hers!"

Dean was also joined in the jungle by 'Dancing on Ice' judge Oti Mabuse, fellow Radio 1 presenter Melvin Odoom, podcaster GK Barry, 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins, N-Dubz member Tulisa Contostavlos, Reverend Richard Coles and 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall.

When asked who his BFFs are from the jungle, Dean revealed: "I was friends with Oti Mabuse and Melvin Odoom before, so those friendships will continue.

"GK Barry and Maura Higgins, for sure, and definitely Coleen Rooney, who lives 20 minutes away.

"And Alan Halsall and Tulisa Contostavlos because we're all Manchester based. Tulisa has invited us round for dinner."