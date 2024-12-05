I'm A Celebrity star Alan Halsall signs new Coronation Street deal

Alan Halsall has reportedly signed a new 'Coronation Street' deal.

The 42-year-old actor - who has played Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap since 1998 - is said to have committed his future to the cobbles before heading to Australia for the current series of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Alan is really loved on 'Corrie' and bosses wanted him to know he had their full support.

“The jungle is going to open a lot of doors for him but they wanted to make sure he knows how important a part of the cobbles he is.

“Viewers will be seeing a lot more of him over the next year.”

According to the report, Alan's new contract will keep him on the soap until at least the end of 2025.

He's proven popular with viewers during his time on 'I'm A Celebrity' so far, having followed in the footsteps of longtime co-star Andy Whyment by heading Down Under.

Andy - who braved the outback in 2019 - knew his pal was joining the ITV reality show, but only gave him one piece of advice.

Speaking to ITV's 'Lorraine' last month, a few days into the current series, he said: "I knew he was going in, the only advice I gave him was 'Please try and get a bed' because I had to sleep in a hammock.

"And, for me, sleeping in a hammock was so tough. I really did struggle with it. But obviously he got Camp Leader so he got a nice comfortable bed.

"Not sure if he's got a bed now because we've not seen too much of him. But I hope he has."

At the time, he called on viewers to give Alan more to do as well, to make sure he made the most of the experience.

He added: "I think he's doing really well. I'd like to see a bit more of him.

"I think being Camp Leader doesn't really help because he can't really get involved in anything, that's not done him any favours really.

"But I just want him to do a trial. Please hope for him to a trial."