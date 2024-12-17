Idris Elba launching CBeebies Bedtime Stories Christmas specials

Idris Elba is kicking off the festive 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' specials.

The 52-year-old actor will be reading 'Hedgehog's Balloon' by Nick Butterworth - which sees Percy the park keeper help his friend hedgehog play with his very first balloon - on December 21.

In the run up to Christmas Day, 'Mr. Tumble' star Justin Fletcher will be returning on December 22, followed by comedian Mo Gilligan and 'Forget About Us' hitmaker Perrie Edwards.

Kylie Minogue is reading 'The Australian 12 Days of Christmas' by Michael Salmon, where she will explain how Christmas Down Under is different to the UK with 12 possums playing, 11 lizards leaping … six sharks a-surfing, and a kookaburra in a gum tree.

James Norton will be in the seat on Boxing Day to read the hilarious tale 'There Is No Big Bad Wolf in This Story' by Lou Carter and Deborah Allwright.

To see in 2025, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes reads 'Gigantic' by Rob Biddulph, about a very small and determined blue whale, on New Year's Day.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' brings magical moments to families all year round but there’s something extra special about stories at Christmas time.

"At its heart is the incredible power of storytelling, which spans generations from children to their grown-ups to grandparents, and this Christmas, we hope everyone takes something away from listening to a story snuggled up together.”

The much-loved family favourite has made history over the years as 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis read the first ever story in British Sign Language.

Also, late rugby champion Rob Burrow read the first story told using an eye-controlled computer, Paralympic cyclist Lora Fachie read the first-ever braille story, and Catherine, Princess of Wales became the first ever royal to read a story.

What's more, cricketers Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Nat Sciver-Brunt became the first LGBTQ+ couple to read a story, and astronaut Tim Peake was the first to read from space.

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.