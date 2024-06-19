Ian McKellen offers positive health update after falling off stage

Justin Harp
·2 min read

Sir Ian McKellen has shared an encouraging update on his health following an accident in which he fell off stage during a theatre show.

The actor was taken to hospital on Monday (June 17), after falling off the stage during a fight scene in Robert Icke's Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

The rest of the night's performance was subsequently cancelled, and shows on Tuesday and Wednesday were also removed from the theatre's schedule.

richard coyle, sir ian mckellen and toheeb jimoh on stage during the player kings theatre show press night
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Ian McKellen addresses return for new Lord of the Rings movie

In a statement shared on social media, Sir Ian wrote: "I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support.

"Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service.

"To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

A spokesperson for the actor previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he was expected to make a "full recovery".

"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of Player Kings," his representative said.

"Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.

"Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support."

The Noël Coward Theatre has indicated that Player Kings will resume tomorrow, although it's not known if McKellen will return to the stage yet. The show was due to end its 12-week run on Saturday (June 22).

sir ian mckellen
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Patrick Stewart reveals why Ian McKellen almost made him turn down Star Trek

"We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Noël Coward Theatre on Thursday 20 June," a statement issued on behalf of the production added.

"We are delighted that Ian is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready. We will keep audiences updated regarding remaining performances this week."

The Lord of the Rings and X-Men actor has been starring as the iconic character Falstaff in playwright Icke's adaptation of William Shakespeare's Henry IV Parts 1 and 2 since April.

He's joined by Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Prince Hal and Richard Coyle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as King Henry IV.

McKellen is a theatre icon, having won six Olivier Awards and a Tony Award. For his screen work, the actor has been nominated for two Oscars and five BAFTAs.

He insisted last year he has no plans to retire from acting, saying he wants to keep going so long as "the knees hold up and the memory remains intact".

You Might Also Like

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Nice grass: Make neighbors jealous with this petite-yet-powerful lawn trimmer

    The Black+Decker 6-pounder doubles as an edger — no bumps (or batteries) required. 'Lightweight for this senior lady,' said a fan.

  • Just Stop Oil protesters cover Stonehenge in orange paint ahead of summer solstice

    Rishi Sunak condemns Stonehenge attack as ‘disgraceful act of vandalism’

  • When will the UK’s summer weather improve?

    The UK is finally set to enjoy some June sunshine with temperatures expected to rise this week.

  • EV startup Fisker's U.S. units file for bankruptcy

    Fisker Inc and its other U.S. subsidiaries have entered into Chapter 11, the firm said, adding that discussions about the sale of assets remain ongoing. As per the court filing, Fisker Inc listed assets estimated to be worth between $500 million and $1 billion, while its liabilities were projected at between $1 billion and $10 billion. Fisker Group Inc, the company's operating unit, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday and said it would sell its assets and restructure its debt.

  • Far-right leader Bardella backpedals on taking France out of NATO strategic military command

    The far-right leader angling to become prime minister after France’s upcoming parliamentary election backtracked Wednesday on his party’s previous promise to pull out of NATO’s strategic military command. National Rally president Jordan Bardella said at the Eurosatory arms trade show outside Pari that he “doesn’t plan to question the commitments France has made on the international stage” if voters give his far-right party a majority that enables him to lead a new government, in what would be an awkward power-sharing arrangement with President Emmanuel Macron. Referring to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bardella said that "France mustn’t leave NATO’s military command while we are at war, because it would considerably weaken France’s responsibility on the European scene and, obviously, its credibility with regard to its allies.”

  • Mother of Keaton Slater appeals for public to help find hit-and-run suspect

    West Midlands Police are searching for Latvia-born Dolars Aleksanders after Coventry City fan Keaton, aged 12, was killed.

  • Woman wins £200,000 damages over alleged sexual assaults by therapist

    Ella Janneh claimed she was raped by Michael Lousada in a therapy session in London in 2016.

  • Environment Canada says the extreme heat is continuing today in Ontario and Quebec

    Central and southern Ontario and much of western Quebec are forecast to experience another day of sweltering weather. Environment Canada's heat warnings say daytime highs are expected to hit 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, with the humidex making it feel closer to 40. And while the daytime hours are expected to be steamy, there may be some relief during the overnights. The agency says the lows can vary between 18 to 23 Celsius. However, any benefit from the roughly 10-degree difference could very well

  • 2 Arrested After Orange Powder Sprayed Over Stonehenge

    Two people were arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange powder onto Stonehenge, the iconic megalithic structure near Salisbury, on Wednesday, June 19, Wiltshire Police said.Footage recorded by @thantararan shows protesters being led away by police.Wiltshire Police said two people were arrested on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument.The action was part of Just Stop Oil’s campaign to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal by 2030.It comes shortly before the summer solstice, which is traditionally celebrated by thousands at Stonehenge.The group said that the orange powder paint would “wash away with the rain”. Credit: @thantararan via Storyful

  • Lavender farm is the place to "bee" in northern Kentucky

    Lavender farm is the place to "bee" in northern Kentucky

  • Spain's BBVA plans to roll out digital bank in Germany

    Spain's second largest bank BBVA is planning to extend its digital banking services to Germany as it seeks to boost customer numbers and mirror its success in Italy, the bank's country manager in Spain said on Wednesday. BBVA, which recently submitted a hostile 12.28 billion euro ($13.20 billion) takeover offer for Sabadell, has invested heavily in digital banking services and like larger Spanish rival Santander, has been expanding in emerging economies, such as Mexico, when it struggled in the past to boost income in mature markets. In October 2021, BBVA entered the consumer lending market in Italy by offering free online accounts to take advantage of a shift to digital banking there during the pandemic.

  • Dow Jones Futures: New Stock Market King Nvidia Faces This Risk; ELF, Palantir Rally

    Nvidia surpassed Microsoft stock's market cap in a quiet preholiday session overall. ELF, Palantir also were winners.

  • Hundreds died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid intense heat, officials say

    MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.

  • Ex of suspect in Paul Pelosi hammer attack thrown out of court over bathroom graffiti ‘interference’

    Gypsy Taub, a well-known pro-nudity activist, was forced to leave court after the judge accused her of tampering with the jury

  • Grand Slam champions Osaka, Raducanu, Wozniacki and Kerber receive wild cards for Wimbledon

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu have all been awarded wild cards for Wimbledon.

  • Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Sank in Q1 as Guidance Fell Short of Expectations

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The market rally continued in the first quarter of 2024, supported by positive inflation data and robust economic signs. The fund returned 6.04% (net) in the first quarter […]

  • Palestinian girl with burns from Israeli shelling hopes for treatment

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (Reuters) - The disfiguring facial burns of 10-year-old Hanan Akel show how Israel's military campaign in Gaza is not only causing thousands of deaths but terrible injuries afflicting both old and young. Hanan lay in a hospital cot in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, struggling to move her mouth as she spoke and with her eyes partly shut, patches of her forehead still raw and stitched scars across her nose and lips. When her mother Walaa Akel tried to clean her, she wailed.

  • Ramaphosa is sworn in for a second term as South Africa's president with help from coalition parties

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second term as South Africa's president on Wednesday in a ceremony in the administrative capital, Pretoria, with help from a coalition of parties for the first time in its 30-year rule.

  • Kate’s parents join thousands of racegoers at Royal Ascot

    The Princess of Wales is continuing her cancer treatment.

  • Worsening family doc shortage proves to be huge stressor

    Mario Levesque is among the one in five New Brunswickers who don't have a family doctor, a situation that made his life miserable when his foot was broken last year. For 14 months or so, the political scientist at Mount Allison University dragged around his damaged foot. He tried virtual health care and after-hour clinics, but the professionals couldn't provide him a referral to a specialist, according to the rules. The results of the latest New Brunswick Health Council survey don't surprise Lev