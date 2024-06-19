Ian McKellen offers positive health update after falling off stage

Sir Ian McKellen has shared an encouraging update on his health following an accident in which he fell off stage during a theatre show.



The actor was taken to hospital on Monday (June 17), after falling off the stage during a fight scene in Robert Icke's Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

The rest of the night's performance was subsequently cancelled, and shows on Tuesday and Wednesday were also removed from the theatre's schedule.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Ian McKellen addresses return for new Lord of the Rings movie

In a statement shared on social media, Sir Ian wrote: "I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support.

"Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service.

"To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

A spokesperson for the actor previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he was expected to make a "full recovery".



"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of Player Kings," his representative said.

"Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.

"Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support."

The Noël Coward Theatre has indicated that Player Kings will resume tomorrow, although it's not known if McKellen will return to the stage yet. The show was due to end its 12-week run on Saturday (June 22).



Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Patrick Stewart reveals why Ian McKellen almost made him turn down Star Trek

"We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Noël Coward Theatre on Thursday 20 June," a statement issued on behalf of the production added.

"We are delighted that Ian is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready. We will keep audiences updated regarding remaining performances this week."

The Lord of the Rings and X-Men actor has been starring as the iconic character Falstaff in playwright Icke's adaptation of William Shakespeare's Henry IV Parts 1 and 2 since April.

He's joined by Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Prince Hal and Richard Coyle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as King Henry IV.

McKellen is a theatre icon, having won six Olivier Awards and a Tony Award. For his screen work, the actor has been nominated for two Oscars and five BAFTAs.

He insisted last year he has no plans to retire from acting, saying he wants to keep going so long as "the knees hold up and the memory remains intact".

You Might Also Like