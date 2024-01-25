Hugh Jackman reveals big change as Deadpool 3 wraps filming

Jay Maidment - Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3 spoilers follow.

Hugh Jackman has a brand new look now that Deadpool 3 has finished filming.

The X-Men star joined Ryan Reynolds in celebrating the end of production on the upcoming Marvel film on Wednesday (January 24), though the co-stars had very different ways of marking the occasion.

For his part, Jackman posted a series of photos from his dressing room on the Deadpool 3 set as he finally got to shave off Wolverine's iconic sideburns/beard combination.

"What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces," he wrote on Twitter / X.

What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you.… pic.twitter.com/TfD32naexF — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 24, 2024

"To two of my best mates [Ryan Reynolds] and [director Shawn Levy] I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave."

Reynolds chose to celebrate the milestone in a completely different (yet entirely Deadpool-appropriate) way — by sharing a very tightly cropped photo of the Merc with a Mouth's crotch.

"The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears," the Deadpool actor wrote on social media.

"A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and [Hugh Jackman]... all under the stalwart leadership of [director Shawn Levy].

The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect



I got to make a… pic.twitter.com/aEasnxo6cD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2024

"I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th..."



Deadpool's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will likely put a whole new spin on the Multiverse Saga since he will bridge entire film franchises.

Not only are Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Jackman) crossing over into the main continuity from the X-Men film series, but they are bringing Jennifer Garner's Elektra with them from the 2003 Daredevil movie.

Sir Patrick Stewart has hinted that he too may make an appearance as Professor X, while Deadpool regulars like Leslie Uggams (aka Blind Al) and Stefan Kapičić (Colossus) are making the MCU jump as well.

Jay Maidment - Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3 will be released in cinemas on July 26.

