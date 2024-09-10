Hugh Grant's new horror movie confirms earlier UK release date

Hugh Grant's new movie Heretic has been given a new, earlier release date in the UK and Ireland.

The film follows two Mormon missionaries who come into a man's house in an attempt to convert him, only to find out that they've stepped into a living nightmare. It was set to hit cinemas on November 22, but now it's been brought forward to November 1.

For those of you who still want your horror kicks after Halloween ends, this could be the one for you.

Kimberley French/A24

Alongside Hugh Grant, the film stars Yellowjackets actor Sophie Thatcher, The Fabelmans' Chloe East, and That '70s Show's Topher Grace. The script has been penned by A Quiet Place and 65 duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

The film marks Grant's first foray into horror, and while he's been mixing up the roles he's taken on in the last few years, he's not completely abandoned the romcoms he's probably best known for.

In fact, he's returning as Daniel Cleaver in the fourth Bridget Jones film, Mad About the Boy.

A24

Back in April, the actor spoke about the project, stating: "It's partly based on Helen Fielding's experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died.

"And so Bridget is bringing up two kids and wondering whether she should ever go back to dating. It's a very good script."

Meanwhile, if you're after more scary thrills, we at Digital Spy have gathered a list of over 50 films that are actually good and terrifying.

Heretic is set for UK and Ireland release on November 1. It still looks like it's releasing on November 15 in the US.

