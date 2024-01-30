House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock cast as big screen Supergirl

House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in the upcoming film about the superhero.

The Australian actress, 23, who first found fame as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel, will star as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.

James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU.

“Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl.

“She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira.”

The film will be based on the comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

King wrote on Instagram: “She’s Supergirl and she doesn’t give a #%*# about slings and arrows.

“Perfect casting. Couldn’t be more excited to see Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow, the world @bilquis built, brought to life by this incredible actor.

“Insanity. It started so small…”

It is rumoured the new Supergirl could appear in Gunn’s upcoming Superman Legacy film, which will star David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern.

Previous actresses to take on the role include Helen Slater, who played Kara in the 1984 Supergirl film.

Melissa Benoist played the character for six series from 2015 to 2021 in the TV series Supergirl and Sasha Calle played a version of Supergirl in 2023’s The Flash film.