Hollywood actors praise ‘brave firefighters’ amid Los Angeles wildfires

Hollywood actors including Chris Pratt have praised the “brave firefighters and first responders” who are tackling wind-driven wildfires in California.

Film premieres were cancelled as 30,000 people were put under evacuation orders in a Los Angeles neighbourhood, home to a string of A-list celebrities, on Tuesday.

Further evacuation orders were issued about 25 miles north east of Pacific Palisades in Altadena after another fire spread, with a number of stars warning about the blazes online.

Guardians Of The Galaxy star Pratt, 45, encouraged people to “come together” and “support one another” amid the destruction.

He posted on Instagram: “Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires.

“Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.

“Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife as they battle fast-moving wildfire fueled by fierce winds.

“You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage.”

Actor Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the Frozen films, also praised the emergency services and posted a video showing a blaze ripping through a hillside.

He said: “My deepest gratitude and appreciation goes out to our brave fire and rescue and police forces who are doing everything in their power to keep the residents of Los Angeles safe right now.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said he was evacuated from Malibu amid the wildfires and told residents to “stay safe”.

On his social media, he said: “Personal Fire Update: 7pm – Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH (Pacific Coast Highway).”

From there he went to his daughter Chelsea’s house in Hollywood with his wife Marilou and their dog Trixie.

He said: “8:15pm – Marilou, Trixie & I arrive at Chelsea’s house in Hollywood. Most horrific fire since ’93. Stay safe.”

US actor James Woods shared security camera footage on X of flames engulfing a nearby home and at the bottom of his balcony.

“We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out…Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD,” the Golden Globe and two-time Emmy-winning actor wrote.

Actor Steve Guttenberg, who lives in the Pacific Palisades, urged people who abandoned their cars to leave their keys behind so they could be moved to make way for fire engines.

“This is not a parking lot,” he told TV station KTLA. “I have friends up there and they can’t evacuate… I’m walking up there as far as I can moving cars.”

It comes less than a month after residents in Malibu were evacuated from a wind-driven blaze dubbed the Franklin Fire, which saw more than 4,000 acres burn and stars including Dick Van Dyke, Cher and Jane Seymour forced to leave their homes.